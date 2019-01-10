Lindsey Vonn | AP

More Sports / Winter Sports

Lindsey Vonn's return postponed by heavy snowfall in Austria

ST. ANTON, AUSTRIA - Lindsey Vonn’s return to World Cup racing will have to wait another week.

Heavy snowfall has forced organizers to call off downhill and super-G races scheduled for the Austrian resort of St. Anton this weekend.

Vonn was planning to return this week after sitting out the start of the season with an injured knee.

Vonn needs five more victories to break the overall World Cup record of 86 wins, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s.

The next speed races are scheduled for Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Jan. 19 and 20.

The International Ski Federation did not immediately announce where the St. Anton races could be made up at a later date.

In a training crash in Colorado on Nov. 19, Vonn hyperextended and sprained a ligament in her knee and suffered a bone bruise.

Three meters of snow have already fallen in St. Anton, with another meter expected in the coming days.

Crews removed 120,000 cubic meters of snow off the course but the continuing storm made it impossible to prepare for racing conditions.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

The Cleveland Browns have promoted offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, seen here talking with QB Baker Mayfield, to head coach, according to reports on Wednesday.
Browns, Broncos, Jets make decisions on new coaches
A day after a trio of NFL teams filled head-coaching vacancies, three more teams reportedly did the same Wednesday, highlighted by the Browns giving quarterback Baker Mayfield a familiar face wi...
Novak Djokovic participates in a practice session in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday.
Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep chosen as top seeds for Australian Open
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep, as expected, were given the No. 1 seedings on Thursday when the Australian Open announced its singles seedings list. Defending champion Roger ...
Nashville's Filip Forsberg scores the game-winning goal past Chicago goalie Collin Delia in overtime on Wednesday night.
Filip Forsberg carries Predators past Blackhawks in overtime
Nashville's top line is back together again, and that's a big deal for the surging Predators. Filip Forsberg scored twice, including a timely drive in overtime, and Nashville beat the Ch...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lindsey Vonn | AP

,