Predators shut out Maple Leafs behind Pekka Rinne

Toronto coach Mike Babcock said the Maple Leafs got schooled by Nashville.

Pekka Rinne made 18 saves for his third shutout of the season and the 54th of his career as the Predators defeated the Maple Leafs 4-0 Monday night.

Mattias Ekholm, Kevin Fiala and Colton Sissons each had goal and an assist for Nashville, and P.K. Subban also scored.

“We got a lesson from a veteran team,” Babcock said. “In the third period in particular . . . they just stayed patient.

“They were heavy on the puck, heavy on their sticks, detailed, blocked shots, competed. I liked their game.”

Michael Hutchinson stopped 28 shots for the Maple Leafs, who hit the post three times and had a goal called back for offside.

Wild 1, Canadiens 0

In Montreal, Mikael Granlund scored and Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 shots for his first shutout of the season for Minnesota.

Flames 4, Blackhawks 3

In Chicago, Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals, David Rittich made 32 saves and Calgary edged the Blackhawks.

Sharks 3, Kings 1

In San Jose, Erik Karlsson had three assists, Tomas Hertl scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the surging Sharks defeated Los Angeles.

Blues 3, Flyers 0

In Philadelphia, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored and Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots in his first NHL start to lead St. Louis past the Flyers.