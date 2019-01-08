More Sports / Football

CFL leading receiver D'haquille Williams says he's signed with Buffalo Bills

AP

ORCHARD PARK NEW YORK - Receiver D’haquille “Duke” Williams says he has signed with the Buffalo Bills a season after leading the Canadian Football League with 1,579 yards receiving.

Williams on Monday posted a message on his Instagram account saying he was happy to be a part of the Bills’ family, accompanied by a photo of him signing a contract. TSN.ca on Sunday first reported Williams’ signing.

The Bills have not announced the move.

The 25-year-old Williams spent the past two seasons with Edmonton before being released by the Eskimos last week to pursue his NFL opportunities. He also had 88 catches and finished tied for the CFL lead with 11 touchdowns last season.

Overall, he had 135 catches for 2,294 yards and 15 TDs in 31 career CFL games.

Williams had a troubled college career at Auburn. He was kicked off the team after breaking teammate Xavier Dampeer’s jaw during an altercation in October 2015. Some 10 months earlier, Williams was suspended from playing in the Outback Bowl for breaking team rules.

