Tennessee offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, seen here with Titans QB Marcus Mariota, is set to become the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Matt LaFleur in line to become next Packers coach

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - The Green Bay Packers are turning to fast-rising offensive whiz Matt LaFleur to aid Aaron Rodgers and end a two-year absence from the postseason.

LaFleur accepted an offer Monday to become the next head coach of the Packers, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because neither the Packers nor the Titans had announced the decision.

The 39-year-old LaFleur spent this season as offensive coordinator for the Titans, his first calling plays in the NFL. He takes over for Mike McCarthy, who was fired during the season following a stunning home loss to Arizona on Dec. 2. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin went 2-2 to close out the season as the Packers failed to reach the playoffs for the second straight year with a 6-9-1 record that was the second straight under .500 for the storied franchise.

He was offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, leading a group that paced the NFL in scoring and was 10th in total offense under coach Sean McVay, who called the plays on offense. LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach in Atlanta for two seasons, including when Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was the NFL MVP in 2016. LaFleur also has coached with Washington and Houston, and was the quarterbacks coach for Notre Dame in 2014.

Buccaneers set on Arians

One year into retirement, Bruce Arians is reportedly set to return to coaching and take over as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

An official announcement was expected within 24 hours, according to multiple reports Monday.

Arians spent the 2018 season in broadcasting. He stepped down as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals at the end of the 2017 season. Arians, 66, is a two-time NFL coach of the year with a background coaching quarterbacks, including Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Palmer.

Arians, who was 49-30-1 in a five-year run in Arizona, would replace Dirk Koetter, who was fired after three seasons as Tampa Bay’s head coach.

