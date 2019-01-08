More Sports / Football

Agent Don Yee, former NFL player Ed McCaffrey to lead Pacific Pro Football

AP

SAN DIEGO - Agent Don Yee and three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey will head Pacific Pro Football, which will provide an alternative path to the NFL that has never existed.

Pacific Pro Football announced Monday that it is scheduled to begin play in July 2020 with four teams in Southern California. It will allow players to play professionally directly out of high school, with the average salary and benefits totaling $50,000 for a two-month season.

Pacific Pro Football founder Yee, who represents Tom Brady and other stars, says there’s a growing divergence between the college and pro game and that some college players aren’t necessarily being trained for the NFL-style game.

He says he anticipates that most of its players in the first year will have already played some college football.

McCaffrey will be commissioner and former NFL Network vice president Jamie Hemann will be CEO.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kei Nishikori won his first tournament since 2016 when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Brisbane International on Sunday.
Kei Nishikori poised to have deep run in Melbourne after ending title drought
Joy, elation, exuberance. To be sure, those emotions were apparent in Kei Nishikori in the moments after he won his first ATP title in 2 years, 10 months and 23 days on Sunday. B...
Nashville's Rocco Grimaldi vies for the puck with Toronto's Igor Ozhiganov in the first period on Monday night.
Predators shut out Maple Leafs behind Pekka Rinne
Toronto coach Mike Babcock said the Maple Leafs got schooled by Nashville. Pekka Rinne made 18 saves for his third shutout of the season and the 54th of his career as the Predators defea...
Image Not Available
CFL leading receiver D'haquille Williams says he's signed with Buffalo Bills
Receiver D'haquille "Duke" Williams says he has signed with the Buffalo Bills a season after leading the Canadian Football League with 1,579 yards receiving. Williams on Monday posted a ...

, ,