Lotte signs former major league pitcher Josh Ravin

The Chiba Lotte Marines have acquired former major league pitcher Josh Ravin for next season, the Pacific League club said Monday.

The 30-year-old Ravin, who played with the Atlanta Braves last year, agreed to terms worth an estimated $800,000 (about ¥87.2 million). The Marines hope he will add depth to the bullpen as a relief pitcher.

“He throws good fastballs and breaking balls. We hope he can pitch the eighth or ninth inning,” said Naoki Matsumoto, Lotte’s head of baseball operations.

The American right-hander debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 as a relief pitcher. He has a 2-3 career record with one save and a 5.12 ERA over 35 games.

He threw three innings in two games for the Braves in 2018. In his 18⅔ innings for the Braves’ Triple-A farm club, Ravin struck out 30 of the 80 batters he faced, while walking nine.