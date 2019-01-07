Wayne Rooney competes for England in a match against the United States on Nov. 15, 2018, in London. Rooney was arrested for public intoxication last month in Washington. | ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

Soccer

Wayne Rooney charged with public intoxication

AP, Reuters

NEW YORK - Soccer star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month on a public intoxication charge and taken to jail to sober up after he triggered a door alarm at a Washington-area airport, authorities said Sunday.

Rooney was arrested Dec. 16 by police at Dulles International Airport in Virginia after he caused the alarm to go off at an international arrivals gate, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Authorities said he didn’t breach airport security.

Rooney’s agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for the player was quoted by British media as saying he was “disorientated” after mixing sleeping pills with alcohol during a flight from Saudi Arabia.

Rooney, who plays for Major League Soccer’s D.C. United, had been traveling abroad in the days prior to his arrest, according to his social media posts.

The airport authority said he was charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and taken to a county jail in the Virginia suburbs of the nation’s capital “to be held until sober.” The statement didn’t include further details on his arrest.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said Rooney, 33, was later released on his own recognizance. A mugshot from his booking shows Rooney in what appeared to be an orange jail jumpsuit.

Court documents, which list Rooney as living in the suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, show he paid a $25 fine Friday.

Rooney burst into the consciousness of English soccer when he made his Premier League debut for Everton at age 16.

He joined Manchester United for $35 million in 2004 and stayed there for 13 seasons — winning five English titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, three League Cups and becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer with 253 goals.

He earned 120 caps for England — a national record for an outfield player — and in 2015 he surpassed Manchester United great Bobby Charlton’s England goalscoring record, ending his international career with 53 goals for his country.

When he joined Washington-based D.C. United, he became the latest in a series of European stars to play for U.S.-based Major League Soccer late in their careers. That list includes former England captains David Beckham and Steven Gerrard.

Rooney helped D.C. United reach the playoffs last year.

The club said in a statement that it was aware of news reports of the arrest, but declined further comment.

“We understand the media’s interest in this matter but we believe this is a private matter for Wayne that D.C. United will handle internally,” the team said.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Vissel midfielder Andres Iniesta posted a photo featuring two men in blackface to his Twitter account on Monday.
Vissel star Andres Iniesta slammed for posting photo with people in blackface
Former Spain and Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has been criticized on social media for posting a photo showing him with a group of people, including two in blackface, as part of the Three Kings Day...
Newly-minted Toulouse defender Gen Shoji poses with his new uniform during a Sunday news conference in Toulouse, France.
Toulouse signee Gen Shoji confident he can cut it in France
Defender Gen Shoji said Sunday he is confident he can adjust to playing in the French top division and vowed to make a positive impact for his new club Toulouse. "I've always wanted to b...
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (front) and Reading's Andy Rinomhota challenge for the ball during their F.A. Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Saturday. United won 2-0.
United eases past Reading in F.A. Cup
Alexis Sanchez was resting up in the Manchester United dugout moments after getting substituted when he got a tap on the arm. It was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, telling him to get out of the m...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Wayne Rooney competes for England in a match against the United States on Nov. 15, 2018, in London. Rooney was arrested for public intoxication last month in Washington. | ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

, , ,