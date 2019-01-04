Former Yankees reliever David Robertson, seen in an October 2017 file photo, has agreed to a $23 million, two-year contact offer from the Phillies. | AP

Phillies announce two-year contract for veteran reliever David Robertson

AP

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillis have agreed to a two-year contract with reliever David Robertson.

Terms of the deal, which also includes a club option for the 2021 season, were not announced Thursday. Robertson, 33, went 8-3 with a 3.23 ERA and five saves in 69 games last season for the New York Yankees.

An 11-year veteran and 2011 All-Star, Robertson has appeared in at least 60 games in nine straight seasons, and the right-hander could compete for the closer’s role in Philadelphia, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2011. Searanthony Dominguez led the Phillies with just 16 saves last season.

Robertson spent parts of nine seasons in the majors with the Yankees and three with the Chicago White Sox after originally being selected by the Yankees on the 17th round of the 2006 draft.

