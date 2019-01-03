Slugger Nelson Cruz, seen hitting a three-run homer for the Mariners in a September 2018 file photo, is joining the Twins. | AP

Twins, veteran slugger Nelson Cruz finalize one-year deal with option for 2020

AP

MINNEAPOLIS - The Twins and veteran slugger Nelson Cruz have agreed to a one-year contract with an option for the 2020 season, giving Minnesota a boost at designated hitter.

The Twins announced the deal Wednesday. Cruz played 144 games for the Seattle Mariners last season, hitting .256 with 37 home runs, 97 RBIs and a .342 on-base percentage.

The 38-year-old from the Dominican Republic has been named an All-Star six times, including five of the last six seasons.

The two-time Silver Slugger has played 14 seasons in the majors with Milwaukee, Texas, Baltimore and Seattle. Cruz has had five straight seasons of at least 37 home runs. His 203 homers in that span lead all major leaguers.

Three players — Logan Morrison, Robbie Grossman and the now-retired Joe Mauer, made at least 30 starts at DH for the Twins last season.

