Roger Federer takes a selfie with a fan on Friday in Perth, Australia. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Tennis

Roger Federer looking forward to facing Serena Williams in mixed doubles during Hopman Cup

AP

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - Roger Federer’s wish is about to be granted — he’s getting the chance to return Serena Williams’ powerful serve.

The famously unflappable Swiss acknowledges being excited about the prospect of taking on his fellow tennis great on Tuesday in a Hopman Cup mixed doubles match between Switzerland and the United States.

“I admire everything she has done both on and off the court,” Federer said. “I have always thought how is it to return that serve and go head-to-head with her.”

Federer began preparation for his Australian Open title defense with an impressive 6-1, 6-1 victory over Cameron Norrie on Sunday.

His playing partner Belinda Bencic also won to seal defending champion Switzerland’s victory over Britain in Group B.

Federer and Bencic will next take on Williams and Frances Tiafoe to start the New Year with arguably the most anticipated match in the tournament’s three-decade history.

Tickets were sold out soon after being released for the showpiece encounter, which pits Federer and Williams on court for the first time. The 37-year-olds have won 43 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

“It’s very exciting for us. I hope tennis fans tune in and watch it because it’s going to be one time and probably never again in this type of competition,” Federer said.

By most people’s standards, the two stars have an unusual meeting place.

“I don’t know her that well. I only know her from some champions’ dinners at Wimbledon,” Federer said. “We have busy lives and a big entourage, so it’s rare to really deep dive. We can relate to each other more so now, being parents.”

Federer will head into the clash in form after a masterclass 57-minute thrashing of Norrie. The 20-time Grand Slam champion moved around the court well and hit the ball crisply to overwhelm Norrie.

“I was very happy that I was able to come out tonight and put in a good performance,” Federer said. “I was happy with all aspects of my game . footwork, offensive play, serve, return. It was all there.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is tackled by Dolphins safety Reshad Jones during a game in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 23.
Jaguars void Leonard Fournette's contract guarantees
The thought of Jacksonville parting ways with running back Leonard Fournette would have been unimaginable a few months ago. It's much more plausible now. The Jaguars have notifie...
Ryoyu Kobayashi competes during the first leg of the Four Hills Tournament on Sunday in Oberstdorf, Germany. Kobayashi won to earn his fifth victory of the season.
Kobayashi wins Four Hills opener for fifth World Cup title of season
Ryoyu Kobayashi picked up his fifth World Cup title of the season with a win at the Four Hills Tournament opener on Sunday night. Kobayashi posted jumps of 138.5 and 126.5 meters in heav...
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson begins to celebrate during the second half on Sunday in Baltimore.
Ravens, Eagles secure playoff berths on final day of regular season
The playoff chase went down to the final minutes of the season Sunday, when Baltimore squeezed in as AFC North winner, and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia got some help to secure an N...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Roger Federer takes a selfie with a fan on Friday in Perth, Australia. | AFP-JIJI

, ,