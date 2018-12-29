Britain's Cameron Norrie hits a return to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on the first day of the Hopman Cup on Saturday in Perth, Australia. | AFP-JIJI

Britain defeats Greece in opening Hopman Cup match

AP

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari 4-3, 3-4, 4-3, including 5-4 in a tiebreaker in the deciding mixed doubles set in the Fast4 format, to give Britain a 2-1 win over Greece in the opening match of the eight-team Hopman Cup tennis tournament on Saturday.

Norrie upset No. 15-ranked Tsitsipas 7-6 (10-8), 6-4 to give Britain the lead before Sakkari beat Boulter 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in women’s singles to level the tie.

In an early night match, Ash Barty gave Australia a 1-0 lead over France with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet. Matt Ebden played Lucas Pouille in a men’s single match, with mixed doubles scheduled later.

“A bit of polish is needed but it was nice to come out and play a pretty clean match,” Barty said. “I love being back home … playing in Australia.”

The most anticipated match of the eight-team tournament is scheduled Tuesday when Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic play Americans Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe. It means Federer and Williams will play against each other in the mixed doubles portion of that match.

