Matthew Barzal ignites Islanders in rout of Senators

Mathew Barzal had two goals and an assist to help the New York Islanders rally for a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night for their fifth victory in six games.

Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee, Johnny Boychuk and Casey Cizikas also scored for New York, which came back from a pair of two-goal deficits.

Thomas Greiss gave up three goals on 17 shots before he was pulled 6:11 into the second period.

Elsewhere, Montreal beat Florida 5-3, while Toronto skated past Columbus 4-2.