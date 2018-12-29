The Islanders' Mathew Barzal plays the puck against Senators goalie Mike McKenna in the second period on Friday at Barclays Center. | BRAD PENNER / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Matthew Barzal ignites Islanders in rout of Senators

AP

NEW YORK - Mathew Barzal had two goals and an assist to help the New York Islanders rally for a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night for their fifth victory in six games.

Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee, Johnny Boychuk and Casey Cizikas also scored for New York, which came back from a pair of two-goal deficits.

Thomas Greiss gave up three goals on 17 shots before he was pulled 6:11 into the second period.

Elsewhere, Montreal beat Florida 5-3, while Toronto skated past Columbus 4-2.

