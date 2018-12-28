Wisconsin hammers Miami in Pinstripe Bowl

Jonathan Taylor ran for 205 yards and a touchdown and topped the 2,000-yard season mark to help Wisconsin rout Miami 35-3 in a chilly Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday night.

Taylor, just a sophomore, ripped off runs of 39 and 41 yards and was sensational at Yankee Stadium and combined with a defense that forced five turnovers to help a Wisconsin (8-5) team ranked fourth in the first AP Top 25 poll salvage its fifth straight bowl victory.

Last season. Taylor ran for 130 yards in Wisconsin’s 34-24 win over Miama in the Orange Bowl.

The Badgers, certainly used to the cold, came out swinging for the fences — they scored two touchdowns just 3 1/2 minutes into the game and seemingly knocked the will out of Miami (7-6).

Jack Coan made the most of his start for injured Alex Hornibrook (concussion) and hit Kendric Taylor for a 35-yard TD on the first drive. Rosier’s first pass of the game was intercepted and Taylor capitalized with a 7-yard score to make it 14-0.

Coan is a Long Island native and needed nearly 50 tickets for friends and family. He scored on a 7-yard run in the fourth for a 28-3 lead.

Texas Bowl

Baylor 45, Vanderbilt 38

In Houston, Charlie Brewer threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns, the second a tiebreaking 52-yarder in the fourth quarter, and ran for 109 yards and another score to help Baylor beat Vanderbilt.

Independence Bowl

Duke 56, Temple 27

In Shreveport, Louisiana, Daniel Jones threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns, T.J. Rahming caught 12 passes for 240 yards and two scores, and Duke blew past Temple in the Independence Bowl.