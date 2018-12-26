Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (center) is tackled by Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin in the second half at Oakland Coliseum on Monday. | KIRBY LEE / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Football

Broncos rookie Phillip Lindsay doubtful for Pro Bowl after injuring wrist

AP

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO - Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay’s sensational rookie season is over after tests showed he sustained major damage to his right wrist in Denver’s loss at Oakland, a person with knowledge of the MRI results told AP.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team was off on Christmas Day, confirmed a report by 9News in Denver that medical tests Tuesday morning revealed ligament damage and a possible scaphoid fracture.

Lindsay will miss the Broncos’ final game against the Chargers (11-4) on Sunday, and it appears unlikely he’ll be able to play in the Pro Bowl next month after becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl selection.

Lindsay was injured in the Broncos’ 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday night, a third consecutive defeat that ensured the team of back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.

He’ll be replaced by fellow rookie Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker on Sunday, when the Broncos will seek to avoid posting double-digit losses in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1966-67.

Although Lindsay said after the game Monday night that he planned to play in the finale, he was unable to use his right hand while getting dressed and needed assistance buttoning his shirt and putting on a necktie.

Lindsay, the former University of Colorado star who used his snubs from the NFL combine and 2018 draft as fuel for a stellar rookie season, finishes his rookie campaign with 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns for Denver.

He won’t get the chance to break the NFL record of 1,104 yards for undrafted rookie running backs that was set by the Colts’ Dominic Rhodes in 2001.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll
Seahawks give coach Pete Carroll contract extension through 2021
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is sticking around through the 2021 season after signing a three-year contract extension. Carroll said he was first approached about an extension last...
The Raiders' Darren Waller tries to run away from the Broncos' Bradley Chubb in the first half on Monday in Oakland, California.
Raiders trounce Broncos in possible last game in Oakland
After the final seconds ticked off, Derek Carr ran straight to the Black Hole with several teammates before taking a victory lap around the Coliseum to celebrate with his fans. If this t...
Larry Nassar attends his sentencing hearing in Charlotte, Michigan, on Feb. 5. The ex-USA Gymnastics doctor was convicted of first degree criminal sexual abuse charges.
Larry Nassar abuse scandal, gymnastics turmoil chosen as AP Sports Story of the Year
The depths of Larry Nassar's depravity began to emerge some 15 months before the calendar flipped to 2018 — when reports of his sexual abuse first appeared in newspaper stories that would ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (center) is tackled by Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin in the second half at Oakland Coliseum on Monday. | KIRBY LEE / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

,