LeBron James | AP

Basketball / NBA

LeBron James apologizes for posting rapper’s ‘Jewish money’ lyric

LeBron James is sorry for posting a lyric that referenced “Jewish money.” The Los Angeles Lakers star on Monday said he simply got caught up in the music, thought the lyric was a “compliment” and offers “apologies, for sure.”

The lyric comes from the song “ASMR” by rapper 21 Savage. James shared it over the weekend on his Instagram account, which has nearly 46 million followers.

The lyric says, “We been getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher.”

James apologized on ESPN — “if I offended anyone.” He said he regularly posts lyrics and listens to “great music” in his car. He added: “That was the byproduct of it. So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people.”

The rapper later tweeted his own apology.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Stephen Curry scores on a layup to give the Warriors the lead against the Clippers with 0.5 second left on Sunday night.
Curry lifts Warriors just before buzzer
On a night the Los Angeles Clippers set records with their 3-point shooting, Steph Curry won the game for Golden State at the rim. Curry made a layup with 0.5 second left and the Warrior...
Alvark forward Jawad Williams looks to score in third-quarter action on Sunday against the B-Corsairs in Yokohama.
Alvark complete sweep of B-Corsairs
The reigning champions Alvark Tokyo gave their fans an early Christmas present on Sunday afternoon. Actually, it was their second gift to team supporters over the holiday weekend, with t...
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (center) shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (left) defends during the second quarter at Capital One Arena on Saturday.
Beal gets first triple-double, Wizards beat Suns in triple overtime
Bradley Beal had 40 points and his first career triple-double to lift the Washington Wizards over the Phoenix Suns 149-146 in triple-overtime Saturday night. With All-Star point guard Jo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

LeBron James | AP

, ,