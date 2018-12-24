Curry lifts Warriors just before buzzer

On a night the Los Angeles Clippers set records with their 3-point shooting, Steph Curry won the game for Golden State at the rim.

Curry made a layup with 0.5 second left and the Warriors outlasted the 129-127 Clippers in an emotionally-charged game Sunday night.

Curry had 42 points to tie his second-highest scoring output of the season.

The Clippers’ Avery Bradley tied it at 127 with a dunk with 20.6 seconds remaining. On the next possession, Curry had Montrezl Harrell on him at the top of the key, drove down the middle of the lane and converted the layup off the glass for the winner.

Tobias Harris missed a shot as time expired, giving the Warriors their eighth victory in 10 games.

Kevin Durant added 35 points for Golden State to help offset the Clippers’ 78-percent (18 of 23) 3-point shooting.

“That’s just who they are,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about Curry and Durant. “They’re aggressive, they’re talented, and they both had just incredible moments during that game where they each took over.”

The Clippers’ shot 81.2 percent from 3-point range in the first half (13 for 16), setting an NBA record for highest 3-point percentage in a half (minimum 13 made).

Celtics 119, Hornets 103

Grizzlies 107, Lakers 99

Timberwolves 114, Thunder 112

Nets 111, Suns 103

Trail Blazers 121, Mavericks 118 (OT)

Kings 122, Pelicans 117

Pacers 105, Wizards 89

Hawks 98, Pistons 95

Heat 115, Magic 91

Bulls 112, Cavaliers 92