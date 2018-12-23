Real Betis fans threw stuffed animals to be collected and given to children in need during halftime of the team's 1-1 draw against Eibar at Benito Villamarin Stadium on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Betis fans shower pitch with stuffed toys for charity

SEVILLE, SPAIN - It was raining stuffed toys at the home of Spanish club Real Betis on Saturday.

Many of the 49,000 spectators tossed stuffed toys onto the pitch at Benito Villamarin Stadium during halftime of the match against Eibar in an initiative by the club to collect toys for needy children for the winter holidays.

The result was a colorful cascade of furry animals falling from the stands, and volunteers scrambling to collect them all before the second half.

Many of the fans wore Santa Claus hats in Betis’ green and white colors rather than the traditional red and white. Participants were instructeed to toss only completely soft toys and they could not include batteries.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

