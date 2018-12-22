Kaori Icho (left) and Risako Kawai compete during the national championships on Saturday at Komazawa Gymnasium. | KYODO

More Sports

Risako Kawai upsets Kaori Icho in first round at national championships

Kyodo

Rio Olympic gold medalist Risako Kawai upset four-time Olympic champion Kaori Icho in a 2-1 decision in the first round of the women’s 57-kg weight class Saturday at the national championships.

It was the first time that a match between two Japanese Olympic champions had taken place in either the men’s or women’s division. It was also the first time in 17 years Icho lost to a Japanese foe.

Icho was competing at the nationals for the first time in three years. The 34-year-old, who won in Rio at 58 kg and at 63 kg in London, Beijing and Athens, returned to action in October after overcoming a power harassment scandal.

Kawai, the 63-kg champ in Rio, has moved down to the Olympic weight of 57 kg.

Icho and Kawai could possibly face each other again if they advance to Sunday’s final.

The four-day meet at Komazawa Gymnasium doubles as the qualifier for next fall’s world championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, where wrestlers can secure Olympic quota places for their country.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Russia refuses to give data to WADA
World Anti-Doping Agency inspectors are leaving Moscow empty-handed after Russian authorities prevented them from accessing key doping data that the country's authorities had agreed to hand over...
BYU's Dylan Collie (left) is tackled by Western Michigan's Anton Curtis after making a 41-yard reception late in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18.
FIU edges Toledo in Bahamas Bowl; BYU hammers Western Michigan in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Florida International University fumbled away the opening kickoff, gave up a touchdown 23 seconds into the game and found itself trailing by double digits by the end of the first quarter.
Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning the giant slalom during a World Cup event on Friday in Courchevel, France.
Unstoppable Mikaela Shiffrin earns fourth straight World Cup victory
Mikaela Shiffrin appears unstoppable. The American skier won a giant slalom on Friday for her fourth successive World Cup win. Shiffrin sat out the races in Val Gardena to rest up for a big bloc...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kaori Icho (left) and Risako Kawai compete during the national championships on Saturday at Komazawa Gymnasium. | KYODO

, ,