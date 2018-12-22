Risako Kawai upsets Kaori Icho in first round at national championships

Rio Olympic gold medalist Risako Kawai upset four-time Olympic champion Kaori Icho in a 2-1 decision in the first round of the women’s 57-kg weight class Saturday at the national championships.

It was the first time that a match between two Japanese Olympic champions had taken place in either the men’s or women’s division. It was also the first time in 17 years Icho lost to a Japanese foe.

Icho was competing at the nationals for the first time in three years. The 34-year-old, who won in Rio at 58 kg and at 63 kg in London, Beijing and Athens, returned to action in October after overcoming a power harassment scandal.

Kawai, the 63-kg champ in Rio, has moved down to the Olympic weight of 57 kg.

Icho and Kawai could possibly face each other again if they advance to Sunday’s final.

The four-day meet at Komazawa Gymnasium doubles as the qualifier for next fall’s world championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, where wrestlers can secure Olympic quota places for their country.