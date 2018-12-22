Yankees’ CC Sabathia had heart blocked that required stent

Left-hander CC Sabathia had a stent inserted after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart, and the New York Yankees anticipate the 38-year-old pitcher will report to spring training on time.

“CC was experiencing some chest pain which turned out to be a blockage in one artery to his heart,” Kyle Thousand, Sabathia’s agent, said Friday.

“A procedure was done to insert a stent to clear the blockage on Dec. 11. CC is doing great and will be reporting to spring training on time to get ready to play for his upcoming final season in 2019.”