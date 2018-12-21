Soccer

World Cup final attracted global audience of 1.12 billion

AFP-JIJI

ZURICH - A combined global audience of 1.12 billion watched the World Cup final between France and Croatia in July, FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, said on Friday.

In total, FIFA said, a “combined 3.572 billion viewers — more than half of the global population aged 4 and over — tuned in to world football’s ultimate competition” for at least a minute, over the course of the World Cup’s from June 14 to July 15.

A survey it had commissioned by FIFA found that 3.04 billion viewers caught at least three minutes, a 10.9 percent increase on Brazil 2014, and 2.49 billion watched at least 30 minutes, or one-third of one match, up on 2014’s 1.95 billion.

FIFA calculated that the average live audience for each of the 64 matches was 191 million.

The survey estimated that 9.5 percent of that audience, or 309.7 million people, watched no coverage at home but “caught the action on digital platforms, in public viewing areas or in bars and restaurants.”

That proportion was higher for the final between France and Croatia. FIFA said 884.37 million viewers tuning in to traditional TV coverage and a further 231.82 million watching outside the home or digitally.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

The J. League hopes that players such as Vissel’s Andres Iniesta (second from right) will not only raise attendance, but improve the level of skill on the pitch.
J. League touts star power and digital marketing developments
For fans of the J. League, there is perhaps no date more anticipated than the opening day of the season. But for those who share a fascination with the rapid evolution of sports marketing in Jap...
Real Madrid's midfielder Gareth Bale, right, scores his side's opening goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Real Madrid and Kashima Antlers at Zayed Sports City stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Gareth Bale notches hat trick as Real Madrid defeats Kashima, advances to Club World Cup final
Real Madrid advanced to the FIFA Club World Cup final with a 3-1 victory over Kashima Antlers in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. In a rematch of the 2016 final at Yokohama's Nissan Stadiu...
Manchester United's Ole Solskjaer celebrates after scoring against Celtic during a Champions League match on Sept. 13, 2006. Solskjaer was appointed as the club's interim manager on Wednesday, following the firing of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to rescue Manchester United again, this time as coach
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on another rescue mission at Manchester United, this time as manager. The former striker who became a United great by conjuring up important goals typically as a s...

, , ,