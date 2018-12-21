Rafael Nadal | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Tennis

Rafael Nadal donates €1 million to Mallorca flood victims

AFP-JIJI

MADRID - Rafael Nadal has given €1 million ($1.14 million) to the victims of floods in his native Mallorca, the mayor of the affected town Mateu Puigros said on Thursday.

The incidents claimed 13 lives in October in the town that neighbors Nadal’s home of Manacor.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner had also made his tennis academy available for those impacted by the sudden downpour.

“In the name of the municipality and the residents especially those effected by the flood in October, we want to thank him for the sensitivity he has shown since the beginning and after what happened here in Sant Llorenc,” Puigros said in a video.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Longtime Iditarod chief to step down
The longtime head of Alaska's 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is resigning in mid-January after 25 years on the job. Iditarod Trail Committee CEO Stan Hooley said Thursday he is ...
Six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix, seen competing in an August 2017 meet in Birmingham, England, revealed Thursday that she has given birth to a baby daughter who was born prematurely on Nov. 28 after an emergency C-section. Both mother and daughter are healthy.
Olympic champion Allyson Felix gives birth by emergency C-section
Six-time Olympic athletics champion Allyson Felix revealed Thursday she has given birth to a baby daughter who was born prematurely and only after an emergency C-section operation. Felix...
Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was banned indefinitely for again violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
Patriots' Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for violating NFL's substance abuse policy
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Thursday by the NFL for violating an agreement that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions, casting doubt on whether the tal...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rafael Nadal | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,