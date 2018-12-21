Hustle’s Yuta Watanabe contributes 22 points, seven boards in NBA G League Winter Showcase victory

Yuta Watanabe scored in double digits for the second straight day to help the Memphis Hustle sweep their games at the NBA G League Winter Showcase with a 124-113 win over the Wisconsin Herd on Thursday.

Watanabe, a rookie forward, scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds during his 34 minutes on the court at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The 24-year-old showcased his robust offensive and defensive game, and stepped up in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin’s 208-cm center Christian Wood, who posted a double-double with 35 points and 18 boards.

“When you play in the NBA, you naturally have to deal with getting matched up with players like that,” Watanabe said. “You just have to figure it out as you go along.”

The George Washington University product said he wants to put on “the best performance possible” when he takes to the court in his next scheduled appearances on Friday and Sunday.