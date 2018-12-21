More Sports / Winter Sports

Longtime Iditarod chief to step down

AP

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - The longtime head of Alaska’s 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is resigning in mid-January after 25 years on the job.

Iditarod Trail Committee CEO Stan Hooley said Thursday he is leaving the post he held since 1993 to take on a new opportunity outside the state.

The 61-year-old Hooley says he’s not at liberty to say what the opportunity is until January.

Hooley says his resignation has nothing to do with the Iditarod coming off a difficult time for race organizers, who have faced the loss of major sponsors, financial hardships and the first-ever dog doping scandal.

Earlier this month, race officials cleared four-time champion Dallas Seavey of any wrongdoing in a dog-doping scandal that followed the sled dog race last year.

The committee’s chief operating officer, Chas St. George, will serve as acting CEO until a replacement is found.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix, seen competing in an August 2017 meet in Birmingham, England, revealed Thursday that she has given birth to a baby daughter who was born prematurely on Nov. 28 after an emergency C-section. Both mother and daughter are healthy.
Olympic champion Allyson Felix gives birth by emergency C-section
Six-time Olympic athletics champion Allyson Felix revealed Thursday she has given birth to a baby daughter who was born prematurely and only after an emergency C-section operation. Felix...
Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was banned indefinitely for again violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
Patriots' Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for violating NFL's substance abuse policy
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Thursday by the NFL for violating an agreement that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions, casting doubt on whether the tal...
Image Not Available
JAAF seeks to ban use of iron injections by long-distance runners
The Japan Association of Athletics Federations said Thursday it is looking at stricter controls on iron injections which can enhance the performance of long-distance runners. The JAAF ra...