Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was banned indefinitely for again violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. | AP

More Sports / Football

Patriots’ Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for violating NFL’s substance abuse policy

AP

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - Patriots receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Thursday by the NFL for violating an agreement that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions, casting doubt on whether the talented but troubled playmaker would ever play in the league again.

League officials said Thursday that Gordon was returned to the reserve/commissioner suspended list indefinitely for breaking the terms of his reinstatement under the NFL substance abuse policy.

The news came several hours after Gordon said he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

Gordon said on Twitter his decision was spurred by his own feelings that he could have a better grasp on things mentally. He thanked the Patriots for their support and vowed to work his way back.

“We support Josh Gordon in his continued efforts to focus on his health. His attempt to do so is a private and personal matter, which we intend to respect,” Patriots team officials said.

Gordon has been suspended several times by the NFL for violations of its drug policies since being drafted by the Browns in 2012, and missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Gordon’s outlook had improved since landing in New England. He had 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns with the Patriots, five years removed from an All-Pro season in 2013 with 87 catches for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
JAAF seeks to ban use of iron injections by long-distance runners
The Japan Association of Athletics Federations said Thursday it is looking at stricter controls on iron injections which can enhance the performance of long-distance runners. The JAAF ra...
Takushoku University boxing captain Yudai Shigeoka is seen during a training session on Dec. 7 in Hachioji. Shigeoka hopes to compete for Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the IOC's investigation of the AIBA leaves the sport's immediate future in doubt.
Japanese boxers fearful of dashed dreams at 2020 Games
Yudai Shigeoka has long dreamed of becoming a world boxing champion, but a decision that could see the sport excluded from the 2020 Olympics might deal his hopes a knockout blow. The Int...
Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar (rear) speaks with Colorado center Carl Soderberg (left) and left wing Matt Calvert in the third period of Wednesday's game against the Canadiens in Denver.
High-flying top line carries Avalanche past Canadiens
Gabriel Landeskog broke a tie 35 seconds into the third period by batting in a goal, Philipp Grubauer stopped 35 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Wednesday nig...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was banned indefinitely for again violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. | AP

,