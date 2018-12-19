Hotaru Yamaguchi (left) has signed a deal to move from Cerezo Osaka to Vissel Kobe next season. | KYODO

Soccer / J. League

Former Cerezo mainstay Hotaru Yamaguchi signs with Vissel

Kyodo

KOBE - Vissel Kobe on Wednesday announced the signing of World Cup defensive midfielder Hotaru Yamaguchi from neighboring J League first-division side Cerezo Osaka.

A fan favorite at Yanmar Stadium, Yamaguchi has played his entire J League career with Cerezo, punctuated by a short stint with German side Hannover in 2016. The Cerezo youth academy product was again named club captain this past season.

Yamaguchi, a Mie Prefecture native, played at his second straight World Cup this summer in Russia, bringing his total number of Japan caps to 45.

But the 28-year-old was left out of the squad for the Asian Cup starting next month in the United Arab Emirates, with new Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu opting to rebuild the team around younger players.

Vissel hope Yamaguchi, a tactically astute defender with a nose for the ball, can help improve a defense that allowed 52 goals this past season.

The club, owned by Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc., finished 10th after winning just two of its last 11 league games.

The lackluster result came despite the addition of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta to a lineup that already included former Germany international Lukas Podolski.

After grabbing international headlines with their midyear acquisition of Iniesta, Vissel made another splash at the end of the season by signing Spain’s all-time leading goal scorer David Villa.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (right) celebrates with goalkeeper Arijanet Muric after winning their English League Cup quarterfinals match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Tuesday.
Man City reaches League Cup semifinals after shootout win
On a tumultuous day for beleaguered Manchester United, crosstown rival Manchester City advanced to the English League Cup semifinals to stay in the hunt for trophies on four fronts this season. ...
Al Ain players celebrate after defeating South American champion River Plate in a penalty shootout in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.
Al Ain upset River Plate at Club World Cup in penalty shootout
South American champion River Plate was upset by Al Ain FC in the Club World Cup on Tuesday, losing in a penalty shootout after the semifinal finished 2-2 following extra time. Al Ain's players ...
Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses with his five Golden Shoe awards, including the one that honors this year's leading goalscorer in Europe, during a ceremony in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi garners record fifth Golden Shoe award
Lionel Messi received his record fifth Golden Shoe award on Tuesday for leading all of Europe's leagues in scoring last season. Messi's fifth win breaks the tie he had with Cristiano Ron...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hotaru Yamaguchi (left) has signed a deal to move from Cerezo Osaka to Vissel Kobe next season. | KYODO

, ,