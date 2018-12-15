Aksel Lund Svindal takes World Cup lead

Aksel Lund Svindal hasn’t felt this good in nearly three years, even though he still has metal support pieces inside his surgically repaired left thumb.

The Norwegian veteran extended his record to seven career victories in Val Gardena on Friday by narrowly edging Italian rival Christof Innerhofer to win a World Cup super-G.

“This is best that I’ve been since that crash in Kitzbuehel,” Svindal said, referring to when his right knee suffered permanent damage in a spectacular fall in the Austrian resort in January 2016.

“Last year I was a little bit stressed because I was not doing very good. I did good in the races but I didn’t feel so good,” said Svindal, who won the downhill at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

“This year it’s just way better than it was last year. To get a full summer where you can do full training without any surgery, the body miraculously heals itself a little bit more.”

Not that there haven’t been more setbacks. Like when Svindal injured his thumb during a recent training crash, forcing him to tape the ski pole to his glove. It means he can’t push of out of the starting gate as much as he would like.

“It’s much better,” Svindal said. “It’s completely stiff because there’s metal in it but it’s not so swollen anymore. So today the start was fine. There will be surgery sometime in January to take out the metal.”

In sub-freezing conditions, Svindal finished 0.05 seconds ahead of Innerhofer and 0.27 in front of Norwegian teammate Kjetil Jansrud.

The 35-year-old Svindal has now won five super-Gs and two downhills on the Saslong course. The downhill was scheduled for Saturday.

Svindal recalled how when he first raced in Val Gardena in 2002 his legs were “really, really tired in the downhill.”

“So it’s nice to see the progression through the years that even though I’m an old guy I’m physically better than I was 16 years ago,” he said.

It was Svindal’s first win of the season and the 36th of his World Cup career, tying him with retired Austrian racer Benny Raich for seventh place on the all-time list.

“When I started on the World Cup, Raich was one of the favorites,” Svindal said. “It’s cool.”

The victory moved Svindal to the top of both the overall World Cup standings and the super-G standings.

In the overall, Svindal leads seven-time defending champion Marcel Hirscher by 17 points. Hirscher, a technical specialist who did not enter the race, will be expected to reclaim the lead during a stretch of five giant slalom and slalom events over a seven-day span beginning on Sunday in Alta Badia.

In the super-G standings, Svindal moved 19 points ahead of Jansrud.

In other news, the International Ski Federation intends to strip German racer Stefan Luitz of his first World Cup win for using an oxygen mask but will not seek further punishment.

FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis said on Friday the German Ski Association has been notified that the rules call for “disqualification from the race at the event where the offense occurred.”

Racing in a giant slalom in Beaver Creek, Colorado, this month that started at an altitude of 3,152 meters, Luitz was seen using an oxygen tank between runs. He won by retaining his first-run lead.

The victory ended Hirscher’s five-race winning streak in the event but the Olympic champion in giant slalom could yet be awarded the win.

FIS anti-doping rules state oxygen tanks cannot be brought to race venues, and “competition results achieved after the use of the equipment shall be automatically disqualified.”