Salt Lake City gets backing for Olympic bid

Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for the Winter Olympics — most likely for 2030 — in an attempt to bring the games back to the city that hosted in 2002.

The U.S. Olympic Committee said Friday it was selecting Utah’s capital, which stood out as a predictable, slam-dunk pick in a process that also included Denver and Reno, Nevada.

With venues still in place — some of them upgraded — from the 2002 Games, Salt Lake claims it can host again at a lower cost than other candidates.