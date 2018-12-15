NFL fines umpire Roy Ellison for dispute with Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes
NFL umpire Roy Ellison is seen at Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis. | AP

More Sports / Football

NFL fines umpire Roy Ellison for dispute with Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes

AP

MIAMI – A person familiar with the move says the NFL has fined umpire Roy Ellison $9,300 and reinstated him from administrative leave after his dispute in Miami with Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes.

The person confirmed the fine to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the league hadn’t commented. The fine is the amount of one game check for Ellison.

TV video showed Hughes confronting Ellison in the tunnel near the locker room after the Dolphins’ win over the Bills on Dec. 2 and accusing the official of using a derogatory term.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Former All-American and NFL offensive lineman Bill Fralic, seen in an April 1985 file photo, died on Thursday. He was 56.
Bill Fralic, All-American and Pro Bowl offensive lineman, dies at 56
Bill Fralic, the burly, bruising and athletic offensive lineman who starred for the Atlanta Falcons and was a three-time All-American at Pittsburgh, has died. He was 56. He had cancer an...
Mima Ito hits a return in a women's doubles semifinal on Friday at the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals in Incheon, South Korea.
Mima Ito, Hina Hayata advance to women's doubles final at ITT World Tour Grand Finals
Mima Ito and Hina Hayata booked their ticket to the women's doubles final at the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals with victory over South Korean duo Jeon Ji-hee and Yang Hae-un on Friday. The Japane...
Roger Federer has won the ATP Finals singles title a record six times, including twice in London.
Tokyo, Singapore among cities competing with London to host ATP Finals in 2021
Tokyo and Singapore are battling London to host the ATP Finals from 2021 to 2025, the governing body of men's tennis announced on Friday. The shortlist for the end-of-season showpiece also inclu...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

NFL umpire Roy Ellison is seen at Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis. | AP

, ,