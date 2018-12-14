James Harden drops in 50 as Rockets run past Lakers

The Houston Rockets were clinging to a lead over the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter on Thursday night when James Harden told coach Mike D’Antoni he needed to come out for a bit to rest — something the reigning MVP never does.

D’Antoni was perfectly happy to fulfill Harden’s request, and the move could not have worked better for the Rockets.

Harden returned with about five minutes left to take over the game, scoring 11 points during a big run to cap a 50-point, 10-rebound and 11-assist night in a 126-111 victory.

“You play 45, 46 minutes, it’s difficult on anybody in this league,” Harden said. “The guys are so talented and great, so that little period that I had to rest, came back in re-energized and ready to make good plays.”

Chris Paul was surprised when Harden asked for the break.

“It’s very rare that James or any of us would take ourselves out,” Paul said. “But . . . I think that gave him that quick little breather that he needed to come in and finish it.”

Harden grabbed his 10th rebound with less than 90 seconds left to give him his second triple-double this season and the 37th of his career.

LeBron James finished with 29 points for the Lakers, who had won their previous two games.

James was unhappy that Los Angeles sent Harden to the line 19 times, where he only missed once.

“You can’t put him on the line . . . he’s already talented,” James said. “He can put the ball in the hole multiple ways. He can drive, step-back 3s and you (can’t) give him easy points.”

Houston’s lead was three after Kyle Kuzma’s soaring dunk, but Harden was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to make it 112-106.

Harden then made 3s on consecutive possessions to push the lead to 12 and cause Lakers coach Luke Walton to call a timeout. James was in Harden’s face on the second one and Harden fell to the court as the ball rolled around the rim for a couple of seconds before dropping in.

“He’s a superstar and he makes tough shots,” Walton said. “But that whole thing started with us giving him three free throws.”

Suns 99, Mavericks 89

In Phoenix, T.J. Warren scored a season-high 30 points and the Suns snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating Dallas.

The Mavericks’ loss came in the season debut of Dirk Nowitzki, who hadn’t played yet while recovering from ankle surgery. When he entered the game late in the first quarter, it marked his 21st season with the Mavericks, most by a player with one team in NBA history. Nowitzki finished with two points.

Spurs 125, Clippers 87

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and the Spurs won their fourth straight, topping Los Angeles for their largest win of the season.

Magic 97, Bulls 91

In Mexico City, Nikola Vucevic scored 26 points, including a tiebreaking jumper with 28 seconds remaining, and Orlando snapped a three-game losing streak in its first of two games in Mexico.