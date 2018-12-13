Johnny Gaudreau’s OT goal rallies Flames past Flyers
Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk battles for the puck with Philadelphia's Nolan Patrick on Wednesday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Johnny Gaudreau’s OT goal rallies Flames past Flyers

AP

CALGARY, ALBERTA – Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames showed off their resilience in another impressive win.

Gaudreau scored 35 seconds into overtime, and the Flames rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Calgary trailed 5-3 before Sean Monahan and Rasmus Andersson scored in the final 68 seconds of third period. Gaudreau then secured the Flames’ sixth win in seven games with his 13th goal of the season.

“Huge win,” Gaudreau said. “We stuck with and found a way to play a little bit harder in the third and get the two points.

“Ending up finding a couple of greasy goals there in the last two minutes and winning in overtime. The building was electric.”

Matthew Tkachuk had four assists for the Flames (20-10-2), who leapfrogged idle Nashville for the top spot in the Western Conference. Monahan had two goals and an assist, and Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and two assists.

Philadelphia (12-13-4) lost for the third time in four games. Sean Couturier had two goals and an assist for the Flyers in his return to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury. Travis Sanheim, James van Riemsdyk and Dale Weise also scored.

Gaudreau missed the final part of the first period after taking a knee to the head from Philadelphia’s Radko Gudas, but was back on the bench to start the second.

With the Flames driving to the net in overtime, he scored the winner on a second rebound.

“We had a lot of chances,” Calgary coach Bill Peters said. “We gave up more than we liked. We were fortunate to get enough action at the net late and were rewarded.”

David Rittich earned the win with four saves in relief of Mike Smith, who stopped 10 of 14 shots through two periods. Peters said he didn’t pull Smith out because of his performance.

Blackhawks 6, Penguins 3

In Chicago, Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists, and the Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Ducks 6, Stars 3

In Anaheim, Ondrej Kase scored three times for the Ducks in his first NHL hat trick, and Brandon Montour had four points in the third period.

Golden Knights 3, Islanders 2

In New York, Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and surging Vegas beat the Islanders.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

The Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk is seen during Monday's game against the Lightning in Tampa, Florida.
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk sidelined with shoulder injury
The New York Rangers announced that defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will be sidelined two to four weeks with a shoulder injury. Shattenkirk left in the second period of Monday night's game ...
Retired NHL hockey referee Paul Stewart poses with his plaque before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame referee Paul Stewart wants women officiating in NHL
Paul Stewart has a very big goal for the next stage of his already lengthy hockey career, and that's helping women follow in his footsteps by officiating in the NHL. Stewart, who was ind...
Yasuhiro Koseki competes in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships on Wednesday in Hangzhou, China.
Yasuhiro Koseki establishes 100-meter breaststroke national record at short course world champion...
Yasuhiro Koseki set a new national record Wednesday as he took bronze in the men's 100-meter breaststroke at the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships. The 26-year-old Koseki to...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk battles for the puck with Philadelphia's Nolan Patrick on Wednesday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,