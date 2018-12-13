Johnny Gaudreau’s OT goal rallies Flames past Flyers

Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames showed off their resilience in another impressive win.

Gaudreau scored 35 seconds into overtime, and the Flames rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Calgary trailed 5-3 before Sean Monahan and Rasmus Andersson scored in the final 68 seconds of third period. Gaudreau then secured the Flames’ sixth win in seven games with his 13th goal of the season.

“Huge win,” Gaudreau said. “We stuck with and found a way to play a little bit harder in the third and get the two points.

“Ending up finding a couple of greasy goals there in the last two minutes and winning in overtime. The building was electric.”

Matthew Tkachuk had four assists for the Flames (20-10-2), who leapfrogged idle Nashville for the top spot in the Western Conference. Monahan had two goals and an assist, and Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and two assists.

Philadelphia (12-13-4) lost for the third time in four games. Sean Couturier had two goals and an assist for the Flyers in his return to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury. Travis Sanheim, James van Riemsdyk and Dale Weise also scored.

Gaudreau missed the final part of the first period after taking a knee to the head from Philadelphia’s Radko Gudas, but was back on the bench to start the second.

With the Flames driving to the net in overtime, he scored the winner on a second rebound.

“We had a lot of chances,” Calgary coach Bill Peters said. “We gave up more than we liked. We were fortunate to get enough action at the net late and were rewarded.”

David Rittich earned the win with four saves in relief of Mike Smith, who stopped 10 of 14 shots through two periods. Peters said he didn’t pull Smith out because of his performance.

Blackhawks 6, Penguins 3

In Chicago, Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists, and the Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Ducks 6, Stars 3

In Anaheim, Ondrej Kase scored three times for the Ducks in his first NHL hat trick, and Brandon Montour had four points in the third period.

Golden Knights 3, Islanders 2

In New York, Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and surging Vegas beat the Islanders.