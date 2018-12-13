More Sports / Ice Hockey

Rangers’ Kevin Shattenkirk sidelined with shoulder injury

NEW YORK – The New York Rangers announced that defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will be sidelined two to four weeks with a shoulder injury.

Shattenkirk left in the second period of Monday night’s game in Tampa, Florida. He took a check around the left shoulder and had a sling on his arm postgame.

The 29-year-old was checked out on Tuesday. General manager Jeff Gorton announced Wednesday that Shattenkirk had a separated shoulder.

Shattenkirk has one goal, seven assists and zero penalty minutes in 29 games this season. He suffered a knee injury last January that ended his season.

The Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk is seen during Monday's game against the Lightning in Tampa, Florida. | AP

