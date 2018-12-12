Keisuke Honda named Player of Month in Australia’s A-League

Keisuke Honda on Wednesday received Player of the Month honors in Australia’s A-League after making an instant impact for his new club Melbourne Victory.

Player representative body Professional Footballers Australia gave the October/November award to Honda, who has racked up four goals and three assists in seven games for second-place Victory.

The 32-year-old has been a hit with Australian fans on and off the field after his much-hyped arrival as the league’s marquee signing.

“I’m happy to receive the award, but I am happy more when we win as a team,” Honda said.

“I appreciate the award and I received it because of my teammates. Thank you to everyone who voted for me.”

Honda, who scored 37 goals in 98 matches for Japan, announced his retirement from international duties following this summer’s World Cup in Russia, where he played a crucial role off the bench as Samurai Blue reached the round of 16.

He has since said he hopes to be picked as one of the overage players for the under-23 side representing Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.