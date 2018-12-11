Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Fighters, Swallows authorize four-player trade

Kyodo

The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and Tokyo Yakult Swallows have agreed to a four-player deal, the two NPB teams announced Tuesday.

The Fighters, in need of relief pitchers, sent right-hander Hirotoshi Takanashi and infielder Kengo Ota in exchange for right-hander Ryo Akiyoshi and infielder Ryota Yachi from the Swallows, who are looking to boost their starting rotation.

Named the Pacific League Rookie of the Year in 2016, Takanashi went 22-17 with a 3.53 ERA in 79 games over his four seasons with Nippon Ham. He made 18 starts this year and finished with a 5-7 record.

“The fans in Hokkaido really cheered me on. I want to take all that experience to my new home, do well there and return the favor by beating the Fighters in the Japan Series,” Takanashi said.

Ota, who just completed his second season in professional baseball, batted .194 in 54 games this past season.

Akiyoshi joined Yakult from Panasonic’s corporate league team in 2014, and pitched more than 60 games in each of his first three seasons. He has a 19-17 record over his career with a 2.68 ERA and 34 saves in 283 games.

Yachi played six years for the Swallows, hitting .227 in 154 games.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Harold Baines waves during a news conference for the National Baseball Hall of Fame during the MLB winter meetings on Monday in Las Vegas.
Harold Baines surprised by Hall of Fame election
Harold Baines is aware many fans are questioning whether his credentials are Hall of Fame worthy. He's not sweating. "Well, they can't take it away from me now, even if they don't think ...
With starting shortstop Didi Gregorius out injured, the New York Yankees are considering signing free agent infielder Manny Machado.
Brian Cashman says Yankees interested in Manny Machado
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says he has been talking about Manny Machado with the infielder's agent. New York shortstop Didi Gregorius is expected to miss at least half of next...
Former NPB player Jose Castillo was killed in an auto accident in Venezuela on Thursday after being targeted by highway bandits.
Former MLB players Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo die in Venezuela car crash
Former major league players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo were killed in a car crash caused by highway bandits who then robbed them, officials said Friday. The 33-year-old Valbuena and...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hirotoshi Takanashi (left) and Kengo Ota | KYODO

, , , , ,