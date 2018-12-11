Brian Cashman says Yankees interested in Manny Machado

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says he has been talking about Manny Machado with the infielder’s agent.

New York shortstop Didi Gregorius is expected to miss at least half of next season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, leaving the team in search of an infielder.

“I’ve had several conversations with Dan Lozano about Manny Machado,” Cashman said Monday at the winter meetings. “So we are we are definitely focused in the marketplace on those areas of need and he, obviously, is available and solves that area of need. So, not going to deny we’ve had a conversation. Or two.”

Cashman said last month that Machado would have to explain his comments that he isn’t “Johnny Hustle” and his failure to run hard on the bases, which became glaring in the postseason. Cashman would not say whether he plans to meet with Machado.

Bryce Harper, the other top free agent, appears to be of little interest to the Yankees, at least publicly. Asked whether he had met with the Las Vegas native, Cashman responded: “Are you serious?”

He then listed the outfielders on the Yankees roster: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier. Cashman maintained he’s not interested in having Harper switch positions.

“People ask about the first base stuff and I’m sure it’s potentially a possibility, but it’s not something that we would play on at that level and that type of money, to play something like that at first base,” Cashman said.

New York, in search of its first title since 2009, is interested in adding another starting pitcher to its rotation, which is projected to include Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and CC Sabathia. The Yankees would like to reach a deal with left-hander J.A. Happ but are uncertain whether other teams will evaluate the 36-year-old left-hander more highly.

Cashman said New York thought 29-year-old left-hander Patrick Corbin was the top free agent pitcher on the market but did not think he was worth paying what Washington agreed to: a $140 million, six-year contract.

In an era of luxury tax and revenue sharing, New York behaves far differently than it did when George Steinbrenner pursued a string of top free agents. Cashman cited a need for rigid “process and discipline” to ensure “we can be a viable contender now and hopefully a viable contender later at the same time.”

“The operation that George was able to operate and navigate through is nowhere close to the one that Hal Steinbrenner has to operate and navigate through,” Cashman said. “It’s a convenient, easy story to write about us being different than the Boss’s Yankees, but the game’s completely different, too, And I think we’ve been operating in a different capacity because it’s a whole new world order.”

Royals land Hamilton

The Kansas City Royals and speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton have agreed to a $5.25 million contract for next season that includes up to $1 million in incentives, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.

The Royals hope that spacious Kauffman Stadium will allow Hamilton to better use his speed than the bandbox of Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, where he spent his first six seasons with the Reds. The person who confirmed the deal spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was pending a physical.

The 28-year-old Hamilton made his big league debut in 2013, then proceeded to have four consecutive seasons in which he stole at least 50 bases. That number dipped to 34 last season, when the switch-hitting Hamilton hit .236 with four homers and 29 RBIs as the Reds’ everyday center fielder.

Cincinnati ultimately did not tender Hamilton a contract after paying him $4.6 million in the second year of arbitration. The Royals now control him through the 2019 season and Kansas City now has three of the top eight base-stealers in the majors last season.