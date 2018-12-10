Eri Suzuki finishes third at Honolulu Marathon

Kyodo

HONOLULU – Eri Suzuki placed third in the women’s race at the Honolulu Marathon on Sunday, as Kenya swept the titles at the 46th running of the annual race starting on Ala Moana Boulevard.

Vivian Jerono Kiplagat was crowned the women’s champion, finishing the marathon in 2 hours, 36 minutes, 22 seconds, followed by fellow Kenyan Sheila Jerotich in 2:42:09. Suzuki’s time was 2:47:53.

“I can’t believe I placed third. It feels like a dream,” said Suzuki, whose best result in her past six Honolulu Marathon appearances was fifth place.

“I heard someone at the roadside say if I overtake one runner I’d be third (so I produced a late surge),” she said.

Titus Ekiru won the men’s race in 2:09:01, the second-fastest time in the history of the event. Japan’s best performance was a sixth-place finish by Hiroki Haruyama, who clocked 2:31:33.

Wheelchair racing veteran Masazumi Soejima won the men’s wheelchair title for the sixth consecutive year and 12th time overall.

