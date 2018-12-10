More Sports / Boxing

Ogawa eligible to fight after one-year doping suspension

Kyodo

The Japan Boxing Commission announced Monday that Kenichi Ogawa is eligible to fight once again after serving a one-year suspension for failing a doping test.

Ogawa lost his IBF super featherweight belt and was banned for six months last winter after a doping test conducted in the lead-up to his Dec. 9 title fight in Las Vegas against American Tevin Farmer came back positive.

He was the first Japanese boxer to be stripped of a world title for failing a doping test.

The JBC’s suspension was retroactive to Dec. 10, 2017, the day after Ogawa won the then-vacant title by beating Farmer in a split decision.

In April, the Nevada State Athletic Commission invalidated the fight and handed down a six-month ban for the 30-year-old Ogawa after it was confirmed he tested positive for two forms of androstanediol, a synthetic testosterone, in a urine test conducted on Dec. 5.

A drug test after the fight came back negative, and Ogawa denied knowingly ingesting a banned substance.

Following news of the positive test in January, a source close to the matter said medicine for Ogawa’s skin condition may have triggered the positive result.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Eri Suzuki finishes third at Honolulu Marathon
Eri Suzuki placed third in the women's race at the Honolulu Marathon on Sunday, as Kenya swept the titles at the 46th running of the annual race starting on Ala Moana Boulevard. Vivian Jerono Ki...
Richie 'JoJo' Velasquez (left), Filipe Carvalheiro (center) and Justin Hubbel compete during Crashed Ice Yokohama on Saturday.
Crashed Ice makes Asian debut in Yokohama
Four skaters, all wearing hockey gear, brace themselves in their starting gates on the lip of a 22-meter drop atop a long course covered entirely in a layer of ice about 20 cm thick. The race an...
Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning the World Cup parallel slalom event on Sunday in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The win was the 48th World Cup victory of her career.
Mikaela Shiffrin wins parallel slalom for third straight World Cup victory
Mikaela Shiffrin won a World Cup event for the third time in eight days, beating Petra Vlhova in the head-to-head final of parallel slalom on Sunday. Shiffrin trailed midway down the cou...

,