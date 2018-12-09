Danon Fantasy wins Hanshin Juvenile Fillies
Jockey Cristian Demuro stands with Danon Fantasy after the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies on Sunday in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture. | KYODO

More Sports / Horse Racing

Danon Fantasy wins Hanshin Juvenile Fillies

Kyodo

TAKARAZUKA, HYOGO PREFECTURE – Top favorite Danon Fantasy scored a half-length victory over second-pick Chrono Genesis on Sunday to capture the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies, a showcase for two-year-old fillies.

Danon Fantasy, ridden by Italian jockey Cristian Demuro, claimed her first Grade One victory and ¥65 million (about $576,000) in prize money by crossing the line at Hanshin Racecourse in 1 minute, 34.1 seconds.

The horse spent most of the race at the back of the pack but sprinted ahead from the outside in the final stretch for her third straight win in four starts this year.

“I kept a relaxed pace, but she was good at the last corner. She responds very quickly,” Demuro said. “I think she will go to (next spring’s) Oka-sho and she has a very good chance because she is a very good horse.”

Fourth-pick Beach Samba finished third, while third favorite Schon Glanz was fourth.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Marie Imada (left) competes in the Saitama International Marathon on Sunday. Imada finished fourth.
Japanese runners fail to qualify for Olympic trials at Saitama International Marathon
Marie Imada finished fourth for Japan's best performance in the Saitama International Marathon on Sunday, but failed to meet the qualifying standards for the Marathon Grand Championship, which a...
Women's 1,500-meter winner Miho Takagi (center) poses with runner-up Ireen Wust (left) and third-place finisher Brittany Bowe after the race on Saturday in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland.
Miho Takagi claims first 1,500-meter gold of season
Miho Takagi clinched her first gold of the season when she cruised to victory in the 1,500 meters on the third stop of the ISU World Cup circuit on Saturday in Poland. Takagi, the silver...
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray poses with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday in New York.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray edges Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa for Heisman Trophy
Kyler Murray waited three years to fulfill the five-star potential he brought to college football. With one shot to deliver, Murray replaced a Heisman Trophy winner by becoming a Heisman Trophy ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Jockey Cristian Demuro stands with Danon Fantasy after the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies on Sunday in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture. | KYODO

,