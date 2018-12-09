Danon Fantasy wins Hanshin Juvenile Fillies

Top favorite Danon Fantasy scored a half-length victory over second-pick Chrono Genesis on Sunday to capture the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies, a showcase for two-year-old fillies.

Danon Fantasy, ridden by Italian jockey Cristian Demuro, claimed her first Grade One victory and ¥65 million (about $576,000) in prize money by crossing the line at Hanshin Racecourse in 1 minute, 34.1 seconds.

The horse spent most of the race at the back of the pack but sprinted ahead from the outside in the final stretch for her third straight win in four starts this year.

“I kept a relaxed pace, but she was good at the last corner. She responds very quickly,” Demuro said. “I think she will go to (next spring’s) Oka-sho and she has a very good chance because she is a very good horse.”

Fourth-pick Beach Samba finished third, while third favorite Schon Glanz was fourth.