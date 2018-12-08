Soccer

Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi receives offer to serve as goalkeeping coach for men’s national team: source

Kyodo

The Japan Football Association has offered former Samurai Blue custodian Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi a job as national team goalkeeping coach, a source said Friday.

The 43-year-old Kawaguchi, who retired from playing professionally after finishing this past season with third-division SC Sagamihara, reportedly responded positively to the offer.

In addition to senior national players and members of the prospective Olympic squad under head coach Hajime Moriyasu, Kawaguchi would also be likely to work with junior goalkeepers in his role.

Moriyasu has looked to expand his coaching staff since taking the reins of the Samurai Blue following this summer’s World Cup in Russia, where he was an assistant to predecessor Akira Nishino.

Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi | KYODO

,