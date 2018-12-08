Stefan Luitz under investigation for doping

Alpine skier Stefan Luitz is under investigation for allegedly breaking anti-doping rules by inhaling oxygen between runs during his giant slalom win at Beaver Creek last weekend.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) told AFP on Friday it was looking into the matter after Italian and Swiss journalists revealed the existence of a photograph which appeared to show the German inhaling oxygen.

In June 2016, the FIS banned the use of oxygen cylinders in competition, a point specified in the federation’s anti-doping regulations.