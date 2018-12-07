Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Tigers finalize deal with free agent pitcher Yuki Nishi

Kyodo

OSAKA – The Hanshin Tigers announced Friday they have acquired pitcher Yuki Nishi, who had declared free agency after his 10th season with the Orix Buffaloes.

The Central League club made the announcement after having their third meeting with the 28-year-old Nishi, who went 10-13 with a 3.60 ERA in 2018 when he was named Opening Day starter for the first time.

“I was in a lot of agony because I didn’t want to change my surroundings,” Nishi said. “It took a long time to decide and I had anxiety over it, but I’m relieved.

“I want to pitch as many innings as I can in order to contribute to the team’s success.”

In attendance was Akihiro Yano, who took over the skipper’s duties from Tomoaki Kanemoto after he refused to accept a contract extension to take responsibility for the team’s poor results this season.

Hanshin finished last in the Central League this past season for the first time in 17 years. The Tigers moved to acquire the right-hander seeking to add depth to their starting rotation.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt, a six-time All-Star, was traded to the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Cardinals acquire star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt from Diamondbacks
The St. Louis Cardinals struck gold in their search for a big hitter, acquiring slugging first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Trey Hillman is seen in a file photo from his days as a Houston Astros coach.
Trey Hillman among Miami Marlins' new coaching hires
Former Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters manager Trey Hillman has joined the Miami Marlins as the team's new first base and infield coach, it was announced on Wednesday. The Marlins also brou...
Hisashi Iwakuma
Former Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma to join Yomiuri Giants
The Yomiuri Giants announced Thursday they have reached an agreement to acquire former major league pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma for next season. Iwakuma left the Seattle Mariners organization...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Pitcher Yuki Nishi spent 10 seasons with the Orix Buffaloes. | KYODO

, ,