Trey Hillman among Miami Marlins’ new coaching hires

Former Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters manager Trey Hillman has joined the Miami Marlins as the team’s new first base and infield coach, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Marlins also brought in Mel Stottlemyre Jr., formerly the Seattle Mariners pitching coach, and Jeff Livesey as assistant hitting coach to work with hitting coach Mike Pagliarulo. Kevin Barr was promoted to strength and conditioning coach.

“I think what’s paramount with all the new staff members is they’re all incredible teachers,” Marlins president of baseball operations Mike Hill was quoted as saying by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I think that was something that was part of the search process as we look to find the most experienced, most knowledgeable, but on top of that — great teachers, as we look to continue to build our organization and add young talent.

“We wanted to make sure we had great teachers and we feel we were successful in doing that.”

Like Mattingly and Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, Stottlemyre and Hillman have ties to the New York Yankees. Stottlemyre’s father, Mel, was a Yankees pitcher and pitching coach. Hillman is a former manager in the Yankees’ minor league system, and in 2011-13 he was Mattingly’s bench coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After four seasons as Fighters manager (2003-07), which included a Japan Series title in 2006, Hillman piloted the Kansas City Royals (2008-10). He also served as the Houston Astros bench coach in the 2015 and 2016 campaigns.

Hillman, 55, led the SK Wyverns for the past two seasons. He guided the club to a Korean Series title in November.