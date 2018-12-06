More Sports / Football

XFL announces cities for first season

AP

NEW YORK – Los Angeles, the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area and Dallas were among the eight cities and venues chosen to be the home sites when the XFL launches its inaugural season in February 2020.

Commissioner and chief executive Oliver Luck also said there will be franchises in Houston, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa and Washington, D.C., when the league kicks off the weekend of Feb. 8-9.

“After months of research and consideration, we’re thrilled to announce the cities and venues of the XFL’s eight inaugural teams,” said Luck. “We are committed to being ingrained in the local community and extremely fortunate that our teams will have world-class facilities to call home.”

The football league founded by wrestling entrepreneur Vince McMahon will be absent in several of the largest television markets: Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston and Atlanta. It will have 45-man active roster and play a 10-week regular season.

The XFL hopes to deliver a fan-centric, innovative experience, including fast-paced games and a family friendly environment, complemented by cross-platform viewing options and real-time fan engagement.

McMahon’s league played one season in 2001 and then was disbanded.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah is seen in action on Thursday against New Zealand.
Yasir Shah becomes fastest cricketer to 200 test wickets, eclipses 82-year record
Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah Thursday became the fastest cricketer to take 200 test wickets, breaking an 82-year-old record on the fourth day of the third test against New Zealand. Th...
Image Not Available
Embattled AIBA chief tries to placate voters amid Olympic inquiry
The president of the amateur boxing association says the body has "finally and fully left the troubled past behind," despite being put under an International Olympic Committee inquiry. A...
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was lost for the season after rupturing his left Achilles tendon at practice on Wednesday.
Broncos loses top receiver Emmanuel Sanders to injury
Although the schedule gets easier for the Denver Broncos this month, the degree of difficulty in reaching the playoffs keeps going up. The Broncos (6-6) lost leading wide receiver Emmanu...

, ,