XFL announces cities for first season

Los Angeles, the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area and Dallas were among the eight cities and venues chosen to be the home sites when the XFL launches its inaugural season in February 2020.

Commissioner and chief executive Oliver Luck also said there will be franchises in Houston, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa and Washington, D.C., when the league kicks off the weekend of Feb. 8-9.

“After months of research and consideration, we’re thrilled to announce the cities and venues of the XFL’s eight inaugural teams,” said Luck. “We are committed to being ingrained in the local community and extremely fortunate that our teams will have world-class facilities to call home.”

The football league founded by wrestling entrepreneur Vince McMahon will be absent in several of the largest television markets: Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston and Atlanta. It will have 45-man active roster and play a 10-week regular season.

The XFL hopes to deliver a fan-centric, innovative experience, including fast-paced games and a family friendly environment, complemented by cross-platform viewing options and real-time fan engagement.

McMahon’s league played one season in 2001 and then was disbanded.