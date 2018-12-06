Yasir Shah becomes fastest cricketer to 200 test wickets, eclipses 82-year record

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah Thursday became the fastest cricketer to take 200 test wickets, breaking an 82-year-old record on the fourth day of the third test against New Zealand.

The 32-year-old trapped nightwatchman Will Somerville leg before for four — his second wicket of the New Zealand second innings — to reach the milestone in his 33rd test, beating Australia leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett’s record of 36 tests achieved against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936.

Yasir, whose 14 wickets helped Pakistan level the series 1-1 in Dubai, now has 27 wickets in the three tests against New Zealand.

His 14 for 184 were the second best match figures in a test for Pakistan, behind former captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan, who bagged 14 for 116 against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1982.