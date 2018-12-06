Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant light up Cavaliers

Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers and scored 42 points, Kevin Durant added 25 and the Golden State Warriors came back to face a very different looking Cleveland team for the first time since winning another NBA title, and beat the Cavaliers 129-105 on Wednesday night.

Curry scored nine points in less than a minute midway through the fourth quarter to help the Warriors pull away for their eighth straight over their former NBA Finals rivals.

Curry added nine rebounds, seven assists and appears completely healed after missing 11 games with a strained groin. Durant had 10 rebounds and nine assists.

It was Golden State’s first visit to Cleveland since June, when the Warriors completed a sweep to win their third championship in four years.

Nothing looked the same.

The Cavaliers lost LeBron James over the summer as a free agent and are starting from scratch after a four-year run as Eastern Conference champions. Cleveland also is playing without injured All-Star Kevin Love, forward J.R. Smith is on a forced hiatus and the team recently traded Kyle Korver.

“It’s not a rivalry, it’s another game,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “They’re trying to build something and we’re trying to continue our run for as long as we can.”

Tristan Thompson, one of the only holdovers from those powerful Cleveland teams, had 19 rebounds and 14 points.

Thunder 114, Nets 112

In New York, Paul George scored 25 of his 47 points in a sensational fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3 with 3.1 seconds left that lifted Oklahoma City past Brooklyn.

George rallied the Thunder from a 23-point deficit and finished a point shy of his career high, leading them to a fourth straight victory in a game they trailed big for much of the way.

Teammate Russell Westbrook had his 108th career triple-double to snap a tie with former Nets star and coach Jason Kidd for third in NBA history, finishing with 21 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds.

Lakers 121, Spurs 113

In Los Angeles, James had 20 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and Josh Hart hit two clutch 3s in the final minutes as the hosts beat San Antonio for its fourth straight victory.

Kyle Kuzma had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers.

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and Rudy Gay had a season-high 31 before fouling out for the Spurs.

Raptors 113, 76ers 102

In Toronto, Kawhi Leonard had 36 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 of his season-high 26 in the fourth quarter and the hosts handed Philadelphia its 13th consecutive loss in Canada.

In Other Games

Nuggets 124, Magic 118 (OT)

Timberwolves 121, Hornets 104

Pelicans 132, Mavericks 106

Wizards 131, Hawks 117

Bucks 115, Pistons 92

Grizzlies 96, Clippers 86