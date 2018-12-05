Patric Hornqvist hat trick buries Avalanche
Patric Hornqvist (right) and Penguins teammate Evgeni Malkin skate through hats tossed on the ice after Hornqvist's third goal of the third period against the Avalanche in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Patric Hornqvist hat trick buries Avalanche

AP

PITTSBURGH – Patric Hornqvist’s natural hat trick in the third period powered the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The Avalanche had erased a three-goal deficit to tie the game going into the third when Hornqvist went to work.

His power-play goal 6:11 into the final period gave the Penguins the lead. Hornqvist beat Semyon Varlamov again just 1:21 later to push Pittsburgh’s advantage to two, and the veteran from Sweden completed the hat trick on his next shift when he fired a wrist shot by Varlamov less than 90 seconds later.

Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin and Derick Brassard also scored for the Penguins, who halted Colorado’s 11-game point streak. Kris Letang added two assists for Pittsburgh. Casey DeSmith finished with 42 saves.

In Other Games

Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 3

Golden Knights 5, Capitals 3

Lightning 6, Red Wings 5 (SO)

Jets 3, Islanders 1

Panthers 5, Bruins 0

Flames 9, Blue Jackets 6

Canadiens 5, Senators 2

Wild 3, Canucks 2

Coyotes 2, Kings 1

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer (right) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin lift the trophy after defeating Northwestern in the Big Ten title game on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Don't expect Urban Meyer to coach in college again
After leading Utah to an unbeaten season in 2004, Urban Meyer had a choice to make. He could become the coach at Notre Dame — a dream job, he once called it — or he could be head coa...
Boxer Takeshi Inoue poses for photos on Wednesday.
Takeshi Inoue to face Jaime Munguia for WBO super welterweight belt
Takeshi Inoue will challenge Mexico's Jaime Munguia for the WBO world super welterweight belt on Jan. 26, his gym said Wednesday. Inoue, ranked No. 3, will be making his first world titl...
South Korean curler Kim Eun-jung (second from right) speaks during a Nov. 15 news conference in Seoul. Kim Kyung-doo, the former vice president of the country's curling federation, has quit the sport in the wake of the team's allegations of abuse by coaches and officials.
Official quits over 'Garlic Girls' scandal
A beleaguered South Korean curling official says he and his family will leave the sport for good as the government investigates their alleged abusive treatment of the "Garlic Girls," the country's ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Patric Hornqvist (right) and Penguins teammate Evgeni Malkin skate through hats tossed on the ice after Hornqvist's third goal of the third period against the Avalanche in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. | AP

, ,