Veteran forward Joakim Noah signs with Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Joakim Noah will to try revive his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace announced Tuesday that the team has signed the 211-cm Noah for the remainder of the season.

“For Memphis to give me a shot, I feel really blessed and very fortunate to be back in the NBA,” said Noah, 33. “I just want to be here for the guys and be a good influence.”

Noah made consecutive All-Star appearances in 2013 and 2014. He finished fourth in the Most Valuable Player balloting and was named NBA defensive player of the year in the 2013-14 season.

But he hasn’t been much of a factor in recent years as injuries have curtailed his production.

Noah appeared in just seven games with the New York Knicks last season and averaged 1.7 points, 2 rebounds and 5.7 minutes.

He has career averages of 8.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.35 blocks in 11 seasons with the Chicago Bulls (2007-16) and Knicks (2016-18).

“Joakim is one of those guys who fits our system, fits the way we play, our mentality,” Grizzlies guard Mike Conley said. “He embodies everything that ‘Grit ‘n’ Grind’ means and stands for, so we’re happy to have him.”

