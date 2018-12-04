Carp validate one-year deal for former Mariners pitcher Casey Lawrence
Seattle's Casey Lawrence, seen pitching against Baltimore in an August 2017 file photo, has signed a contract to play for the Hiroshima Carp in 2019. | KEITH ALLISON / CC-BY-SA-2.0

The Hiroshima Carp have acquired former major league pitcher Casey Lawrence for next season, the Central League club said Tuesday.

Lawrence, a right-hander, went 1-0 with a 7.33 ERA in 11 games for the Seattle Mariners in 2018.

He also played 19 games for the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate Tacoma this past season, going 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA.

The 31-year-old Pennsylvania native has a 6.64 career ERA over 38 games in the majors.

The Carp will pay Lawrence an estimated annual salary of $520,000, with a signing bonus of $300,000.

