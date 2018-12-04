Former WBA middleweight champ Ryota Murata plans to continue fighting

Ryota Murata, who lost his WBA middleweight title in October, announced Tuesday that he will continue his career.

After losing by unanimous decision to American Rob Brant in his second title defense, the 32-year-old Murata said he would consider whether to keep boxing or retire.

Murata, the 2012 Olympic middleweight gold medalist, became the first Japanese champion in both professional and amateur competitions after claiming the WBA middleweight title last year in a rematch against France’s Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam.

In his pro career, Murata is 14-2 (11 knockouts).