Liverpool draws Wolverhampton in F.A. Cup third round

Liverpool was drawn away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in one of two all-English Premier League matchups in the draw for the third round of the F.A. Cup on Monday.

Bournemouth and Brighton were also paired in the draw made at Stamford Bridge, the home of defending champion Chelsea.

The holder will begin the defense of the trophy on Jan. 5 with a home match against second-tier Nottingham Forest, which eliminated Arsenal at this stage last season.

Premier League leader Manchester City will also face second-tier opposition in Rotherham as does Manchester United, which is at home to Reading

Arsenal received an away draw against either third-tier Blackpool or non-league team Solihull.

Woking, one of two non-league sides guaranteed to be in the third round, will host Premier League team Watford. The other is Barnet, which is away to Sheffield United.

