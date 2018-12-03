Dragons acquire former major league lefty Enny Romero

The Chunichi Dragons announced Monday the acquisition of Dominican pitcher Enny Romero, who participated in last year’s World Baseball Classic.

Romero, 27, signed a contract with the Central League club for an estimated annual salary of ¥50 million (about $440,000). He began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013 before going on to stints with the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals.

Speaking through the team, Romero said he will work hard to get used to Japanese baseball and contribute to the Dragons’ success.

A team representative called the Puerto Rican reliever a “power pitcher” and said it is possible he will take over the vacant role left by Cuban left-hander Onelki Garcia, who was released after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Romero went 4-6 with a 5.12 ERA and 156 strikeouts over 146 innings in the majors.